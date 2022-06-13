ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardiner, MT

All entrances to Yellowstone National Park are temporarily closed due to 'extremely hazardous conditions'

Cover picture for the article(CNN) -- Yellowstone National Park announced Monday all entrances to the park are temporarily closed due to "extremely hazardous conditions" caused by "unprecedented" rainfall and flooding. "Effective immediately, all entrances to Yellowstone National Park are temporarily CLOSED due to substantial flooding, rockslides and mudslides on roadways from recent unprecedented...

Outsider.com

WATCH: Yellowstone River Flooding Sweeps Away Entire Bridge at Yellowstone National Park

While the flooding continues in Yellowstone National Park, more videos are surfacing that demonstrate the sheer force and damage of the water. Among the recent videos gaining traction online is one from bystander Ryan Schrope. The witness captured a bridge collapse with the power of the raging river below. Following the incident, he posted an incredible and terrifying video on his Instagram, which quickly caught a lot of attention.
The Independent

Yellowstone flooding – live: Tourists warned National Park closed for months as video shows perilous escape

More than 10,000 people have been evacuated from Yellowstone National Park, as dangerous flood waters have knocked out bridges and roads, as well as causing mud slides.Heavy rains and snow melt caused the Yellowstone River to jump its banks, prompting widespread destruction and toppling riverside properties.All five entrances to the park, which gets hundreds of thousands of visitors a year, have been closed to visitors for the first time in 34 years. Officials say the landscape has ben changed “literally”.All visitors aside from a single group of backpackers have left the park, according to officials. Emergency crews are prepared to potentially rescue the group.The north entrance of the park is expected to be closed all summer as officials seek to repair damaged infrastructure. Read More Video shows large home slipping into river and floating away amid historic Yellowstone floodingYellowstone officials assess damage after historic floodsYellowstone: One group of backpackers remain after record deluge sparks scramble to evacuate 10,000
thecheyennepost.com

Parts of Yellowstone will remain closed through summer

It will take months, if not years, for Yellowstone National Park to recover from the cataclysmic flooding that’s ravaged it over the past two days, the park’s top official said Tuesday. The damage will keep the northern half of Yellowstone National Park closed to tourists for the rest...
