Community Focus: Attleboro High School Principal Bill Runey

By Chelsea Jones
 2 days ago

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Attleboro High School Principal Bill Runey joined 12 News at 4 Monday to discuss the demolition of the more than 50-year-old building and what students can expect from the new one that is being built in its place.

