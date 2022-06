A local man is out of the hospital and reported to be recovering from the injuries he received when his house caught fire in the early hours of Thursday morning. The volunteers of the Jasper Fire Department were dispatched to the location on County Road 166, also known as Ryall Acres Lane, just off of Highway 63, shortly before 1:00, when it was reported that the home was on fire.

JASPER, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO