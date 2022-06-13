Keystone plans meeting about potentially becoming a town through incorporation

One of my perpetual frustrations with government at all levels — but even worse at the federal level — is its inability to pivot from a previous plan or decision, even when information, facts, and circumstances have changed. There was no better example of this than the COVID-19 reaction that started with two weeks of shutdown to “stop the spread” and the manic purchase of bleach, topical disinfectants and hand sanitizer, only to later understand that surface disinfection was not the problem. Instead, it was aerosol transmission, which led to social distancing masking, and other regulatory hysteria in addition to disinfecting anything and everything for the next two years.

