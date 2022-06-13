ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keystone, CO

Keystone plans meeting about potentially becoming a town through incorporation

By Eliza Noe
Summit Daily News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday, June 15, residents that live in Keystone will gather to talk about incorporating...

www.summitdaily.com

Comments / 0

 

Summit Daily News

Breckenridge takes another look at Pay-As-You-Throw recycling

As municipalities across the state address how they are approaching recycling, officials tasked with environment and sustainability efforts are working on a draft ordinance to be presented to the Town Council of Breckenridge. Based on current projections, Summit County’s landfill will close in 2056, and without mitigation that date could...
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
Summit Daily News

Letter to the Editor: Let’s commit to attacking noxious and invasive weeds

Thank you, Summit County Weed Manager Ryan Cook, for bringing back the “Weed of the Week.”. Summit County has 32 invasive weed species. These plants came here from Europe or Asia accidentally or as escaped ornamentals. It’s a safe place for them in our county as their natural predators did not come along. They have spread at alarming rates and have moved into our ecosystem, displacing our native flora that our wildlife relies on.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Colorado high country commissioners, including Summit, blast Airbnb report that disconnects short-term rentals from housing crisis

A group of 15 commissioners from seven mountain counties is blasting a recent study commissioned by short-term rental giant Airbnb that dismissed the idea that short-term rentals are eroding worker housing in Colorado’s high country. “Airbnb narrowly focused on positive impacts, and facts appear selected to craft a story...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Douglas County Commissioner Sets Sights On Taking Daniels Park From Denver

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A Douglas County Commissioner wants to look into taking over a Denver park located in Douglas County. Daniels Park is a place of beauty. It includes an area set aside for use by indigenous people. It’s home to many bison. Commissioner George Teal told a study session of county commissioners, “I’d like to request an executive session specifically for the purposes of receiving legal advice on proceeding with taking action to bring Daniels Park into Douglas County ownership.” (credit: CBS) The battle over the park stems from Denver passing a law forbidding concealed weapons in its parks. The...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Polis signs wildfire legislation with potential to benefit Summit County

Gov. Jared Polis signed a few wildfire bills into law June 3 with the potential to impact Summit County. Tax credits for personal wildfire mitigation efforts, millions of dollars pledged for statewide municipal mitigation and increased regulation for controlled burns rounded out the legislation. As Summit County’s wildfire danger steps...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
broomfieldenterprise.com

Sheridan Parkway in Broomfield, Erie scheduled for Wednesday closure

Sheridan Parkway between 167th Avenue and Alcott Way will be closed for two days beginning Wednesday. Erie officials state in a news release that the closure is needed to complete construction work associated with a residential construction site east of Sheridan Boulevard just south of Colo. 7 in Broomfield. Traffic...
ERIE, CO
Summit Daily News

Friends of the Lower Blue River seeks federal funds for climate action plans

Friends of the Lower Blue River is one step closer to potentially receiving $300,000 in federal funding to continue climate action work in Summit and Grand counties. Sen. Michael Bennet and his team have accepted Friends of the Lower Blue River’s request for congressional-directed spending from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. This week, the group has begun the first phase of its Safe Soils/Climate Resiliency Initiative, and four local ranches — Blue Tree Ranch, Pass Creek Ranch, Blue Valley Ranch and Otter Creek Ranch — have partnered to participate in soil sampling and data gathering.
BLUE RIVER, CO
milehighcre.com

King Soopers to Anchor East Side of New RidgeGate Community in Lone Tree

Kroger recently approved the development of a 123,000-square foot Signature King Soopers store and Fuel Center on the east side of the new RidgeGate Parkway Couplet District in Lone Tree. The RidgeGate community is partnering with Regency Centers to build the grocery-anchored center that will serve thousands of existing and future residents of Douglas County.
Summit Daily News

Livestream cameras could assist wildland firefighters

When smoke from a routine pile burn at Keystone billowed into the sky Saturday, May 7, residents could get a sense of the situation from webcams positioned around Keystone Resort. The cameras are intended to inform skiers about weather conditions before they drive up for a day on the slopes, but on Saturday they served a different purpose: curious community members got a closer view of the smokey situation.
KEYSTONE, CO
CBS Denver

Sun Valley Residents Pump The Brakes On I-25 Widening Project

DENVER (CBS4) – A widening of I-25 between Santa Fe and 20th Street has long been in the works. The Colorado Department of Transportation says, in the end, it would alleviate traffic for drivers as part of its 10-year plan. However, a group that lives along the construction zone in the Sun Valley neighborhood is trying to pump the brakes on the proposal. (credit: CBS) About a dozen protestors gathered with signs in hand on Tuesday morning, saying their neighborhood is already heavily impacted by air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions. “Doubling down on highway projects will only make life worse,” said Molly...
DENVER, CO
Summit Daily News

Letter to the Editor: Frank Celico has the foresight, attentiveness, skills needed to be assessor

Please re-elect Frank Celico as your Summit County Assessor. I have never worked with anyone in the public sector as understanding and as responsive as Frank. What do we expect of our local officials? For me, it is someone attentive to our needs — someone that will return a call or an email quickly. Someone who listens to what you have to say, makes a determination and gets back to you with a solution. I personally could not ask for anything more. This is Frank Celico to a tee.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Opinion | Bruce Butler: It’s time to cut bait on Lake Hill housing

One of my perpetual frustrations with government at all levels — but even worse at the federal level — is its inability to pivot from a previous plan or decision, even when information, facts, and circumstances have changed. There was no better example of this than the COVID-19 reaction that started with two weeks of shutdown to “stop the spread” and the manic purchase of bleach, topical disinfectants and hand sanitizer, only to later understand that surface disinfection was not the problem. Instead, it was aerosol transmission, which led to social distancing masking, and other regulatory hysteria in addition to disinfecting anything and everything for the next two years.
FRISCO, CO
CBS Denver

Greenwood Village Woman Shocked, Angry & Worried After Her Address Turns-up On Political Flyers

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4) – In an election year, political flyers are common, but the flyers a Greenwood Village woman received in the mail had more than the usual propaganda. “I took a deeper look and realized that my address was actually on this mailer,” said Wendy, who asked that we not use her last name. While she’s not running for office, she bought a house from someone who is. The mailers detail campaign contributions that Republican U.S. Senate candidate Joe O’Dea made years ago when he lived at the home that now belongs to Wendy. (credit: CBS) “Somebody on the other side didn’t do...
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO

