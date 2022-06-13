NBA's Adam Silver enters protocols, missing Game 5 of finals
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver canceled plans to attend Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics on Monday night because of the league's health...
At the time of print, the Golden State Warriors hold a lead in the second quarter of Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics. If that wasn’t enough to get Dubs fans excited, what sharpshooter Klay Thompson accomplished should do the trick. Thompson joined teammate Stephen Curry and Los Angeles Lakers star […]
SAN FRANCISCO -- If a fortune teller told you that Stephen Curry was going to make history in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, you'd probably guess that the Golden State Warriors would come away with a win. After all, Curry was coming off a jaw-dropping 43-point, 10-rebound effort in Game 4 that put him in the esteemed point-guard company of legends Magic Johnson and Jerry West. The possibilities, it seemed, were endless.
WNBA star Brittney Griner has been detained in Russia since February. While fans and Americans have been calling for her release, it seems she won’t be freed just yet. According to ABC News, a court in Russia has ruled to extend Griner’s detention for at least another 18 days. The ruling from the court will see Griner remain in custody through at least July 2.
BROOKLINE -- It's not often that the centers of both the basketball and golf universes exist in the same location, but that's the case for the city of Boston on Thursday.With the world's best golfers gathered at The Country Club for the U.S. Open, the Golden State Warriors are also in town to take on the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. The game will take place about six miles from the historic golf course in Brookline, but it's certainly at the forefront of many spectators' minds.That was likely the inspiration for Shane Lowry when choosing his wardrobe for the opening round of the U.S. Open, as the Irishman sports a big Celtics shamrock on his upper back for the round.Lowry's best finish at the U.S. Open was a second-place finish in 2016. His choice of wardrobe will certainly gain him a few more fans hoping for an even better outcome this time around. And with the Celtics facing elimination on Thursday night, they'll all be hoping that Lowry will get another opportunity to wear another Celtics shirt on Sunday, ahead of a Game 7.
SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco on Thursday said they have a contingency plan in place if Warrior fans get rowdy in the event of a Game 6 victory in Boston.The San Francisco Police Department tweeted a brief message stating that they're prepared and have been working with the team as well as "local, state and federal law enforcement agencies" and other city departments to establish a safety plan. There will be officers stationed inside and outside Chase to make sure things don't get out of hand. Police said they're sending a simple message to Warriors fans: violence will not be tolerated. "We'd like to remind everyone to celebrate respectfully and responsibly," the message read. Police also advised fans against drinking and driving.
Stephen Curry. The best shooter of all-time. The baby-faced assassin. The man who changed the way the game is played, from playground blacktops to the NBA hardwood. The cornerstone of the Warriors’ offense, which has dominated the league for almost a decade. An MVP, a champion, and undoubtedly an all-time great. However, he’s never won an NBA Finals MVP.
In what's been a back-and-forth NBA Finals, the Golden State Warriors evened the series Friday with a 107-97 Game 4 victory over the Boston Celtics. Curry turned in a masterpiece, finishing with 43 points, 10 rebounds and four assists, including seven 3s in the win. Golden State will now try to accomplish something no other team has done against Boston this postseason: win back-to-back games. The Warriors return home for a pivotal Game 5 at the Chase Center Monday night and own a 51-39 lead after one half of play.
