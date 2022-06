Two New Britain residents are among three people charged in a robbery spree earlier this year. Authorities from the U.S. Attorney’s Office said the robberies took place in various towns throughout the state between late February and March. The trio charged this week includes New Britain residents Efrain Deleon, 58, and Gilberto Deleon, 56, as well as Seymour resident Steven Galarza.

NEW BRITAIN, CT ・ 3 HOURS AGO