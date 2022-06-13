ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield, VA

New BJ’s Wholesale opening in Chesterfield this year

By Jakob Cordes
WRIC - ABC 8News
 2 days ago

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A new supermarket under construction on Hull Street Road will open this year, according to a company spokesperson.

8News first reported on the project when crews broke ground on the site in early April , and now a spokesperson said the company “will be opening its newest location in VA later this year.”

There are already 13 BJ’s Wholesale locations in Virginia, with two in Henrico County, North of the James.

County records show that Rebkee Partners, a local property management company, purchased the site in September 2021 for $4.2 million.

The store will be located at the corner of Hull Street Road and Lonas Parkway, just East of VA-288.

