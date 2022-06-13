ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithsburg, MD

Hero Cops: New Details, IDs Released In Mass Smithsburg Shooting

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
Maryland State Police Photo Credit: Facebook/Maryland State Police

Law enforcement agencies in Maryland are celebrating the state police troopers that came to the aid of their colleague who was struck by a bullet before apprehending a mass shooting suspect.

Joe Louis Esquivel, age 23, of Hedgesville, West Virginia, is facing more than two dozen charges after opening fire at his Washington County workplace, killing three, and injuring two others, including a Maryland State Police trooper on Thursday, June 9.

On Monday, June 13, the department identified the trooper who was struck as Det. Sgt. Phillip Martin, who was assigned to the Criminal Enforcement Division Western Region when he was shot.

He has since been treated for his injuries and released from Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown.

Martin, Lt. Vincent Upole, the commander of the Rockville Barrack, and Master Trooper David Thompson, who is assigned to the Hagerstown Barrack, encountered Esquivel on the day of the shooting at Columbia Machine, Inc. on BIkle Road, officials said.

The investigation determined that Esquivel was driving a burnt orange Mitsubishi Eclipse south on Route 66 at the same time the troopers, who were driving separate Maryland State Police-issued patrol vehicles, were traveling north on the same road.

Troopers attempted to block the road with their vehicles in the area of Mapleville and Mount Aetna roads, investigators said, at which point Esquivel sped up and crashed into one of the troopers’ vehicles.

After crashing into the cruiser, it is alleged that Esquivel then fired at the troopers through his vehicles, with police exchanging gunfire and both Martin and the shooting suspect being struck by bullets.

Esquivel was ultimately apprehended, hospitalized, and charged with:

  • Three counts of first-degree murder;
  • Three counts of second-degree murder;
  • Five counts of first-degree assault;
  • Five counts of second-degree assault;
  • First-degree attempted murder;
  • Second-degree attempted murder;
  • Two counts of first-degree assault;
  • Two counts of reckless endangerment;
  • Handgun in a vehicle;
  • Loaded handgun in a vehicle;
  • Handgun on a person;
  • Loaded handgun on a person;
  • Use of a firearm in a felony violent crime.

On Friday, June 10, investigators identified the victims, Joshua Wallace, 30, Mark Alan Frey, 50, and Charles Edward Minnick, Jr., 31, who were killed. Brandon Chase Michael, 42, the fourth victim, was hospitalized in critical condition.

His condition was not immediately available on Monday, June 13.

Investigators noted that the investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and due to Maryland State Police protocol, the troopers involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative duty pending the completion of the investigation.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is conducting the homicide investigation involving the shooting at the warehouse facility. The FBI and ATF are assisting the Washington County Sheriff’s Office with the homicide.

