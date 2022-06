GILLETTE, Wyo. — A man is due in court June 20 after Campbell County Sheriff’s Department officials said he escaped from official detention. A Gillette police officer said in an affidavit filed with the Campbell County Circuit Court that he arrested Justin Daniel Kunkle at about 12:26 a.m. June 11 after he responded at 10:48 p.m. June 10 to the VOA, which had reported Kunkle as missing after he did not return as he was supposed to. The affidavit said VOA staff reported he had checked out at 6 a.m. June 10 for work and was supposed to return at 6 p.m.

GILLETTE, WY ・ 23 HOURS AGO