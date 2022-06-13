Doris Minnie Runge, 95

(MT. CARMEL) The annual Wabash Roots’N’Que is coming up this Saturday on Market Street in Mt. Carmel. With an Instrumental Petting Zoo & Guitar Workshop kicking things off at 11:00, there will be a Songwriting Workshop, a Story of the Blues, and various other workshops dealing with Tex-Mex music, Irish-Celtic music, and much more through the rest of the day. Not to mention performances on stage, both inside and outside, from 10:00 to 10:00. Also, the Roots’N’Que Backyard BBQ Competition, other food vendors, a cornhole tournament, arts & crafts, a farmer’s market, and more. Free parking, free admission, and free entertainment. For more information, find Wabash Roots’N’Que on Facebook.
