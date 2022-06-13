ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Peter, IL

Doris Minnie Runge, 95

By Effingham, IL / Effingham Radio
Effingham Radio
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoris Minnie Runge, age 95, of St. Peter, Illinois passed away at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Evergreen Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Effingham, Illinois. Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at Pagel Funeral Homes in St....

