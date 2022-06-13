Doris Minnie Runge, 95

(SPRINGFIELD) Governor J.B. Pritzker is taking some heat from a former Chicago Police Officer who was shot and injured by a man in 1980. A man that would later be convicted of murder and sentenced to almost 100 years in prison, who now is out of prison after being commuted by the Governor, as recommended by the Governor’s appointed Illinois Prison Review Board. Released from prison last week, Kensley Hawkins is among 20 individuals granted clemency by the Governor, who were previously convicted of crimes. Former CPD Officer Robert Mizera said it’s the release of a man who obviously should still be in prison.

