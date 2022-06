When Congressman Filemon Vela decamped for K Street, he created a predictable opportunity for a Republican upset in the Valley. Mayra Flores made history Tuesday night by winning the special election for the 34th congressional district, a Democratic stronghold that stretches from Brownsville up east of San Antonio. In doing so, Flores became the first Latina to ever represent the Rio Grande Valley in Congress and the first Republican to do so since Reconstruction.

