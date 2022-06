MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Incarceration rates have dropped statewide over the last three year, but the number of Tennesseans behind bars is alarming. According to the Department of Corrections, the Volunteer State has about 24,000 people incarcerated. Last year, it was over 25,000. In 2019, Tennessee saw close to 30,000 inmates.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO