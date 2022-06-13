ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belmar, NJ

Swimmer pronounced dead after being pulled from waters off Belmar Beach

By Jack Slocum
Star News Group
Star News Group
 2 days ago
BELMAR — A Lake Hopatcong man was pronounced dead Monday afternoon after being pulled from the water by Belmar lifeguards in a response triggered by calls that bystanders were attempting to aid several swimmers in distress off the 8th Ave. jetty, authorities said.

The victim, who was later identified as 24-year-old Fernando Perez, was found at approximately 1:22 p.m. He was transported to Jersey Shore Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Weekday coverage of Belmar beaches does not begin until Friday, June 17. Chief Lifeguard Harry Harsin, along with eight of his lifeguards, rushed to the scene from their 10th Ave. headquarters after receiving the initial call at approximately 12:30 p.m.

Chief Harsin said that they found about 10 struggling swimmers near the jetty and rescued them promptly. One swimmer who was “semi-conscious” was transported to Jersey Shore Medical Center for treatment, the chief said.

“There was roughly 10 people in the water out by the jetty… we got them all in,” Chief Harsin said. “Everyone seemed to be okay, except one male … we transported him right up to the boardwalk to an awaiting ambulance.”

“We were trying to ascertain whether there were any more victims, whether anybody else was still in the water,” he said. A bystander on the beach helped by translating exchanges between the lifeguards and the swimmers, who were not speaking English, the chief said.

“We found out that somebody else was still in the water, then we redeployed back into the water with … kayaks, jet skis and we called for some additional assistance just in case we needed it,” Chief Harsin said. It was then that they found Mr. Perez.

According to police and media reports, this is the fifth drowning this season on the Jersey Shore, with three of them taking place in Wildwood within the last three weeks. Additionally, a woman drowned in Island Beach Park on the same day as the Belmar drowning.

