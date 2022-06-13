ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton considers closing an elementary school

By Jim Ehmke
BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton City School District is seeking the public’s input as it considers which one of its 7 elementary schools to close.

The district launched a feasibility study in May 2021 to address declining enrollment and to take stock of its aging infrastructure.


Kindergarten enrollment in the district has dropped from 499 in 2018 to 420 in 2021 and is projected to drop to 381 in 2026.


As a result, the district has identified 4 of its elementary schools as candidates for closing a school.


The 4 are Horace Mann, Theodore Roosevelt, Thomas Jefferson and Woodrow Wilson.


The district says that the closures would come at the end of a 2 year process and would not lead to any layoffs.


Staff would be reduced through attrition.


The Board of Education is meeting Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the third floor community room of the Columbus School on Hawley Street.


However, the board is not planning to vote on its reconfiguration at that time.


It is looking for feedback from parents, teachers and other community stakeholders.


In addition to Tuesday’s meeting, the board is holding a series of community forums where data will be presented and the public can share its input.


They are:
June 15, 3 p.m. Theodore Roosevelt Library
June 15, 6 p.m. East Middle School Auditorium
June 22, 3 pm. Horace Mann Gymnasium
June 22, 5:30 pm. West Middle School Auditorium
June 23, 6 p.m. Woodrow Wilson Cafetorium


Zoom links will also be available online for those who cannot attend in person.

