Bonsall, CA

Firefighters get jump on small brush fire in Bonsall

By Karen Kucher
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

About 80 firefighters, assisted by airplanes and helicopters making water drops, quickly knocked down a brush fire in the Bonsall area that was threatening homes Monday morning, officials said.

The fire was reported around 11:30 a.m. in a canyon near West Lilac Road near Camino del Rey, southeast of state Route 76.

It charred about two to three acres of brush before the forward rate of spread was stopped, said Cal Fire spokesperson Thomas Shoots. He said the fire was near structures.

By noon, the forward rate of spread was halted, and half the crews were released from the blaze, officials said.

Fire crews from Cal Fire and North County Fire Protection District planned to be in the area for a couple of hours doing "heavy mop up" to make sure the fire won't kick up again, Shoots said.

North County Fire Protection District said on Twitter that Lilac Road would be closed from Redondo Drive to Camino Del Rey for about two hours.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

