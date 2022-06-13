Zaxby’s opens in Jasper

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Rhett Baxley
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 2 days ago

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – Jasper is ready for a Zax Attack as Zaxby’s opened its new location. A ribbon-cutting event with the Jasper Chamber of Commerce took place 10 a.m. EST.

The Jasper location is at 4277 Mannheim Road. The restaurant opened for drive-thru guests on June 13 and is owned and operated by Jerry Ayres and Steve Brewer of Unbridled Chicken, LLC, Inc.

“Steve, the team and I are very excited to bring Zaxby’s to Jasper, Indiana. We look forward to serving the community,” said Ayres. “The more time we spend in Jasper, the more excited we are about this community and can feel the excitement from all the people we have met.”

Zaxby’s is a fast food restaurant known for chicken fingers, wings, chicken sandwiches and salads. The Jasper location is a 3,000 square-foot farmhouse-style restaurant.

The restaurant seats 50 guests indoors and has a new kitchen design to improve quicker service. There is also a double drive-thru layout.

The restaurant plans to hire 40-60 team members as well as store managers to bring new jobs to Jasper. Interested applicants may visit zaxbys.com/careers or can stop by the restaurant.

Zaxby’s was founded in Statesboro, Ga. in 1990. The chicken finger chain has more than 900 locations in 18 states and is headquartered in Athens, Ga.

