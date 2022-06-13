ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rides, Treats and Family Fun Return to Central New York This Weekend

By Kaylin
 3 days ago
It's basically summer here in Central New York, right? And what's summer without the different festivals and fairs we have in the area? One of the big events is coming back, with rides and treats and family fun - so pull out your calendar. The Deerfield Volunteer Fire Department...

This is How CNY Farm Kids Celebrate Last Day of School

When you live in Central New York farm country and it's the last day of school, you drive your tractor. Dalton Scoville and his buddy Gianni Liberatore put together a tractor day at Camden High School for the last day of school, sending texts and posting on social media. More than a dozen answered the call. "It was kinda fun to hold up traffic," said Dalton.
