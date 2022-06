BATON ROUGE - Roughly three dozen vehicles were broken into in parking lots along Siegen Lane as burglars went looking for guns, according to sheriff's deputies. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the crime spree unfolded between 2 and 3:30 a.m.. Guests staying at a Holiday Inn Express along Siegen Lane were among the first to discover what happened Thursday morning.

