is a skateboard truck brand based out of San Francisco, California. Started by Joey Tershay (brother of Nicky Diamonds of Diamond Supply Co.). Joey saw a need for a truck that turned better. Joey used to work for Independent Trucks and noticed even their trucks didn’t have the turnability they once had. Seeing this hole in the market, Joey forged the first Ace Truck from his blood, sweat and tears… and some metal. He created Ace trucks and started to grow the brand with his friends.

