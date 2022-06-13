ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

6 accused of beating man outside bar in Escambia Co., Fla.

By Aspen Popowski
 2 days ago

UPDATE (6:46 p.m.): Steven Arnold turned himself in Monday, June 13. He was later released on a $65,000 bond.

ORIGINAL STORY

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who they believe is armed and dangerous. The man is wanted for his alleged involvement in a bar fight where five others were arrested and one was injured.

Deputies were called to a bar off North Century Boulevard Saturday, May 7 after “a violent fight” broke out between several men, according to a Facebook post from the ECSO. One man was punched and kicked several times while he lay on the ground. The man was later taken to a hospital for his injuries.

‘March for Our Lives’ marches in Pensacola

The ECSO Gun Crimes Unit arrested several men for charges including aggravated battery:

  • John “Percy” Johnson, 46
  • Bradley Scott Griener, 31
  • Brody Trainer, 44
  • Robert Dean, 54
  • Preston Perry, 31
Deputies are still looking for Steven Arnold. Arnold is considered armed and dangerous. Arnold is wanted for:

  • Aggravated battery for the use of a deadly weapon
  • Aggravated battery for causing great bodily harm

If you see Arnold, deputies urge you not to approach him. If you have any information, about Arnold’s whereabouts, call the ECSO at 850-436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP.

