ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deerfield, NY

Rides, Treats and Family Fun Return to Central New York This Weekend

By Kaylin
WIBX 950
WIBX 950
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's basically summer here in Central New York, right? And what's summer without the different festivals and fairs we have in the area? One of the big events is coming back, with rides and treats and family fun - so pull out your calendar. The Deerfield Volunteer Fire Department...

wibx950.com

Comments / 0

Related
WIBX 950

New Food Truck Park to Open in Central New York with Self-Serve Beer Wall

There's a pretty good quantity of food truck rallies that happen here in Central New York with the Utica area and Syracuse combined. But what if you could get the access to a space that was specifically dedicated to being known as the "food truck park" with some additional features that your typical food truck rally doesn't have. Sounds like a good time, huh?
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

This Country Star Adding Another Stop In New York To His Tour

He's not only making one, but now two stops to smaller venues in New York this summer. Platinum singer and songwriter Brantley Gilbert is officially coming to the Watertown Fairgrounds on Wednesday, August 17th as part of their 2022 Summer Concert Series. This performance is just 2-days before he takes the stage for another show in Oneonta.
WATERTOWN, NY
WIBX 950

This is How CNY Farm Kids Celebrate Last Day of School

When you live in Central New York farm country and it's the last day of school, you drive your tractor. Dalton Scoville and his buddy Gianni Liberatore put together a tractor day at Camden High School for the last day of school, sending texts and posting on social media. More than a dozen answered the call. "It was kinda fun to hold up traffic," said Dalton.
CAMDEN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Deerfield, NY
City
New York City, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
State
New York State
WIBX 950

Dough or Die: Utica Man Quits Day Job to Pursue Bagel Passion

There's a new player in Utica's bagel game. Wakin' Bagel is the brainchild of Patrick Carney, a lifelong Utica resident who's baked for more than half his life. But a shoulder injury during his time doing hardwood flooring gave him the chance to pursue his hobby full-time. He's a former...
WZOZ 103.1

New York State Fair New Show Announcement! This One Rocks!

Do you love the the music that came out in the 1980's as much as I do? Van Halen! Journey! Bon Jovi and a ton of other bands had some of their greatest success in that decade. At the same time some bands got knocked around for being a "hair band". You had to have some credibility if you were going to survive to 80's as a Rock band.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central New York#Carnival Rides#Family Fun#New York State Fair#17 Fireman S Parade#Firehouse#Fire Ems Departments
WIBX 950

Beware of Bears! One Spotted Roaming Small CNY Neighborhood

This guy must be lost. A black bear was spotted roaming the streets of a small Central New York village, a long way from the Adirondack mountains, where bears usually call home. Megan Spina noticed the bear roaming in the village of Verona near the Verona Fire Department over the...
VERONA, NY
mylittlefalls.com

Haunted Ghost Tour of Jail scheduled

A “Haunted Ghost Tour of the Herkimer 1834 Jail” will be held on Saturday, July 23 from 7:00-11:00 p.m. with tour guides from the Fort Schuyler Paranormal Society and the Adirondack Park Paranormal Society. Come and hear the results of a recent ghost hunt of the jail and seance within the bowels of the cells given to you by a team of paranormal investigators and mediums. You may even meet some spirits along the way! Paranormal Investigator and author Dennis Webster will be on hand to sign and sell his series of Haunted books.
Syracuse.com

Juneteenth, The Doobie Brothers, Polish Festival: 12 things to do in CNY this weekend

This weekend is absolutely packed with festivities, music and theater. First off, Syracuse’s Juneteenth Festival will get started on Friday on East Washington Street, with Polish Festival next door on Clinton Square. There’s the NYS Blues Festival at the fairgrounds and Reggae Fest in Ithaca, plus “Festapaloozathon” with Milky Chance at Paper Mill Island. The Doobie Brothers will finally make it to Syracuse for their 50th Anniversary Tour after two years of postponements (So, 52nd, really). The “School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play” in Ithaca will serve up the drama alongside “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” at Redhouse Theatre and “The Most Beautiful Home... Maybe” at Syracuse Stage. If none of that tickles your fancy, now’s a good time to tour the region’s gorgeous waterfalls.
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
WIBX 950

Not Cool! Why Does New York State Want To Ban Refrigerators?

If your fridge is running, you better go catch it. It could soon be banned completely from New York State. No this isn't clickbait. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is looking for comments on this proposal to prohibit the sale of refrigerators. But chill out, it's not the fridge you have in your house.
POLITICS
WIBX 950

Own Piece of Clinton History! One of Last Bars Standing Goes on the Market

Own a piece of local history. One of the last bars standing in one Central New York small town is up for sale. Want a piece of the Rok? Don’s Rok in Clinton, a favorite watering hole for generations of locals, Hamilton College students, and alumni is on the market. And after the closure of The Tavern, it's only one of two bars left in town.
iheartoswego.com

July 2022 Food Sense Orders Due July 15th at Salvation Army

The Oswego County Salvation Army Corps is pleased to offer the Food Sense program of the Central New York Food Bank. Any residents of the Oswego area who would like to stretch their food dollars may order July Food Sense packages until Noon on Friday, July 15. All Oswego-area residents may use the program. There are no income limitations and no restrictions on the number of items one may buy.
OSWEGO, NY
Oneida Dispatch

Federal food program extends into Madison, Oneida counties

ONEIDA, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul recently announced that New York state has been awarded $2.7 million in Reach and Resiliency grant funds from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The money will help expand The Emergency Food Assistance Program’s reach into remote, rural, Tribal, and low-income areas currently underserved...
MADISON COUNTY, NY
WIBX 950

WIBX 950

Marcy, NY
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WIBX 950 has the best news coverage for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy