Jina Sanone, Vice President of the Northeast Corridor (NEC) Service Line at Amtrak is responsible for its performance between Washington, D.C. and Boston. She is working on the transformation of the NEC in the post COVID-19 environment, and the exciting opportunities presented by recent and upcoming changes, including Moynihan Train Hall, the New Acela fleet, and new trains that will be rolled out across the system.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO