CINCINNATI — It's no secret that Fiona the hippo is absolutely adored across Greater Cincinnati and the world. The feisty hippo was born at the Cincinnati Zoo six weeks before she was due to her mom, Bibi. She weighed just 29 pounds. The zoo's care team worked on how to feed her and how to manage her care 24/7. She grew up to be a strong and healthy young hippo who is now 5 years old.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO