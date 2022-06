Amazon has officially announced the dates for its next annual shopping event. Prime Day 2022 will be on July 12th and 13th this year — the event will begin at 12AM PT/3AM ET on Tuesday, July 12th, and conclude at the end of the day on Wednesday, July 13th. As it has been for the past few years, Prime Day will actually be a two-day event during which Prime members can snag deals on everything from electronics to fashion to Amazon's own devices.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 14 HOURS AGO