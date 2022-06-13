ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

Charge dropped against Clearwater dad accused of stabbing, killing daughter during fight with her boyfriend

By Justin Schecker
 2 days ago

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Prosecutors have dropped the manslaughter charge against a Clearwater father who police said stabbed his daughter to death during a fight with her boyfriend .

Laurence Green, 51, has been released from the Pinellas County Jail.

“The state attorney, having taken testimony under oath at a state attorney investigation, concludes that the facts and circumstances revealed do not warrant prosecution at this time,” Assistant State Attorney Carlos Licona wrote in a June 10 court filing.

Clearwater police arrested Green when they responded to the deadly stabbing at the Bay Cove Apartments on Sunday, May 8.

The police report said when Green attempted to stab the boyfriend with a knife from the kitchen, his daughter Sidney Green “jumped in between them and was stabbed.” Police said the boyfriend had “began punching him in the head.”

Green’s daughter was later pronounced dead at Morton Plant Hospital.

Comments

MsJuicykat69
2d ago

hey the boyfriend should've been charged for his girlfriend but she was trying to protect her man...listen learned don't jump in a knife fight....

Reply
9
Sonny Philip Kirsch
2d ago

I'm sure the father will be living in hell from the memory of this tragic event.

Reply
16
 

