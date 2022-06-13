ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA's Adam Silver enters protocols, missing Game 5 of finals

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO (AP) — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver canceled plans to attend Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics on Monday night because of the league's health...

Warriors’ Klay Thompson joins Stephen Curry, LeBron James with insane NBA Finals feat

At the time of print, the Golden State Warriors hold a lead in the second quarter of Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics. If that wasn’t enough to get Dubs fans excited, what sharpshooter Klay Thompson accomplished should do the trick. Thompson joined teammate Stephen Curry and Los Angeles Lakers star […] The post Warriors’ Klay Thompson joins Stephen Curry, LeBron James with insane NBA Finals feat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Can Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins win Finals MVP?

Andrew Wiggins' 26-point performance in Game 5 of the NBA Finals led the Golden State Warriors to a 104-94 victory, putting them up 3-2 in the series against the Boston Celtics. The NBA is a hot-take league, and after a second straight special performance by Wiggins coupled with Stephen Curry's...
Shane Lowry sporting Celtics shamrock at U.S. Open

BROOKLINE -- It's not often that the centers of both the basketball and golf universes exist in the same location, but that's the case for the city of Boston on Thursday.With the world's best golfers gathered at The Country Club for the U.S. Open, the Golden State Warriors are also in town to take on the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. The game will take place about six miles from the historic golf course in Brookline, but it's certainly at the forefront of many spectators' minds.That was likely the inspiration for Shane Lowry when choosing his wardrobe for the opening round of the U.S. Open, as the Irishman sports a big Celtics shamrock on his upper back for the round.Lowry's best finish at the U.S. Open was a second-place finish in 2016. His choice of wardrobe will certainly gain him a few more fans hoping for an even better outcome this time around. And with the Celtics facing elimination on Thursday night, they'll all be hoping that Lowry will get another opportunity to wear another Celtics shirt on Sunday, ahead of a Game 7.
San Francisco police prepared for crowd control if Warriors win Game 6

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco on Thursday said they have a contingency plan in place if Warrior fans get rowdy in the event of a Game 6 victory in Boston.The San Francisco Police Department tweeted a brief message stating that they're prepared and have been working with the team as well as "local, state and federal law enforcement agencies" and other city departments to establish a safety plan. There will be officers stationed inside and outside Chase to make sure things don't get out of hand. Police said they're sending a simple message to Warriors fans: violence will not be tolerated. "We'd like to remind everyone to celebrate respectfully and responsibly," the message read. Police also advised fans against drinking and driving. 
Stephen Curry NBA Finals MVP conversations are absolutely ridiculous

Stephen Curry. The best shooter of all-time. The baby-faced assassin. The man who changed the way the game is played, from playground blacktops to the NBA hardwood. The cornerstone of the Warriors’ offense, which has dominated the league for almost a decade. An MVP, a champion, and undoubtedly an all-time great. However, he’s never won an NBA Finals MVP.
NBA
