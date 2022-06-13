ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

NBA's Adam Silver enters protocols, missing Game 5 of finals

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0edDCO_0g9XDcX900

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver canceled plans to attend Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics on Monday night because of the league's health and safety protocols.

Silver typically attends all finals games.

The league did not say if Silver had tested positive for COVID-19 or been deemed a close contact of someone who had, nor released any details about his health .

Also unclear is when Silver will be able to resume attending games. Part of his role as commissioner involves handing out the league's championship trophy, which one team will be awarded either Thursday in Boston or Sunday in San Francisco.

Silver has been the NBA's commissioner since February 2014. This is the ninth championship series the league has held during his tenure, including the 2020 season that resumed inside a bubble at Walt Disney World in Florida in the early stages of the pandemic.

———

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Wild Rumor About Steph Curry's Parents Goes Viral During NBA Finals

Fans couldn't help but notice Steph Curry's parents attending Game 4 of the NBA Finals with with other people Friday. Dell and Sonya Curry reportedly split last August after both accused the other of cheating. Sonya was reportedly spotted with former NFL tight end Steven Johnson, while former NBAer Dell...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Nick Young fires ‘cheating’ allegations on Warriors in Game 5 vs. Celtics

There were more than a few contentious calls throughout Game 5 of the NBA Finals and for the most part, they appeared to favor the Golden State Warriors. Former Warriors player Nick Young was an avid spectator of the highly-polarizing matchup and Swaggy P was not afraid to fire out some controversial allegations during the […] The post Nick Young fires ‘cheating’ allegations on Warriors in Game 5 vs. Celtics appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Draymond Green has warning for Celtics ahead of Game 6

Draymond Green had a warning for the Boston Celtics following Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night. Green’s Golden State Warriors beat the Celtics 104-94 to take a 3-2 series lead. The Warriors won despite Steph Curry failing to make a three-pointer in the game, which is the first time that has happened to the sharpshooter in a postseason game.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Francisco, CA
State
Florida State
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
The Spun

Michael Jordan Rejected Prominent Actor's Request To Play Him

Earlier this week, Hollywood A-lister Idris Elba admitted that he was shut down by one of the most prominent athletes in sports history. During an interview with Complex, Elba revealed that he approached Michael Jordan about playing the role of arguably the best basketball player ever. Unfortunately for Elba - and the fans who would want to see that movie - Jordan said "no."
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
Distractify

Did Drew Sidora Date LeBron James? Here's What the 'RHOA' Star Said About it

A few perks of following the personal and professional lives of the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast is getting to see the ladies clear up rumors and make revelations. Over the years, we’ve watched Kandi Burruss address the unfortunate rape-gate rumors, Kenya Moore deny paying men to date her on the show, and, recently, Shereé Whitfield lay the rumors of not paying staff to rest. However, second-time peach-holder, Drew Sidora, is currently the talk of the Housewives section of Twitter and beyond due to her latest romantic revelation.
CELEBRITIES
GQMagazine

Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Do Father-Daughter Night at Game 5 of the NBA Finals

Jay-Z was all smiles during Game 5 of the NBA Finals in San Francisco on Monday night, sitting courtside with his eldest daughter, Blue Ivy Carter. Meanwhile, Blue, who is ten, kept it cool, as tweens are wont to do, even when Pops brought her in for a big kiss on the cheek on the Jumbotron or dapped up Steph Curry after the Warriors beat the Celtics 104-94. Dads, right?
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Silver
People

Shaquille O'Neal and Ex Shaunie's Relationship Timeline

Shaquille O'Neal had a Hall of Fame-worthy professional basketball career, spanning two decades and six NBA teams. But when it comes to his personal life, the 7-ft., 1-in. center said he has his "regrets" — specifically, the end of his seven-year marriage to Shaunie O'Neal, who has since remarried.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Howard Stern Makes His Opinion On Phil Mickelson Extremely Clear

On his radio show Monday, Howard Stern blasted Phil Mickelson and other golfers who are taking part in the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series. Stern said Mickelson and his fellow LIV participants are "selling out" to the Saudis despite the government's record of human rights violations. He also played audio of...
GOLF
Larry Brown Sports

NBA veteran charged with trafficking 3 pounds of marijuana

A veteran NBA player is facing felony drug trafficking charges following an incident that took place in Kentucky last month. The Charlotte Observer on Monday published news about the arrest of Montrezl Harrell that stemmed from a traffic stop on May 12. Harrell was stopped in Richmond, Ky. for allegedly following the vehicle in front of him too closely.
RICHMOND, KY
TODAY.com

Steph Curry wears epic shirt in defense of his wife after Boston bar trolled her cooking

Steph Curry is known for sinking three-pointers, but it’s the way he dunked on Boston fans that has people talking. The Golden State Warriors star defended his wife when he wore a T-shirt reading “Ayesha Curry CAN cook” at his postgame press conference Monday after his team topped the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Finals at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#Walt Disney World
FanSided

Norman Powell shares video of white woman harassing him at his gym

Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell was harassed at a gym in Las Vegas by a white woman who asserted he was not “American” due to his race. Unfortunately, NBA celebrity too often comes with fan harassment, whether it’s on social media or in person. And for Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell, it came in the form of a white woman claiming that he was “not American” because of the music he was listening to at a Las Vegas gym.
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS Boston

Why Jayson Tatum took the ball to Celtics' bench in Game 5

BOSTON -- Monday night was a frustrating evening for the Boston Celtics. They couldn't buy a shot early and continued to turn the ball over throughout Game 5 of the NBA Finals, leading to some easy buckets -- and a somewhat easy win -- for the Golden State Warriors.The Celtics are now on the brink of elimination, which is no laughing matter. But at least there was one small moment of humor that took place on the floor of the Chase Center on Monday night.With the Celtics down by 12 with under five minutes to go in the game, Boston...
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Stephen A. Smith slaps Celtics with brutal truth about Stephen Curry’s poor Game 5 with Warriors

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry had a bad Game 5 on Monday night, but veteran commentator Stephen A. Smith is not convinced it is because of the Boston Celtics’ defense. Curry went 0-of-9 from 3-point line in the contest, finishing with just 16 points along with four rebounds and eight assists. It ended the […] The post Stephen A. Smith slaps Celtics with brutal truth about Stephen Curry’s poor Game 5 with Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
The Spun

Tiger Woods Reveals If He's Reached Out To Phil Mickelson

The PGA Championship will receive a major infusion of star power with Tiger Woods competing. However, Phil Mickelson won't be at Southern Hills Country Club to defend his 2021 victory. Mickelson, who hasn't participated in a PGA Tour event since January, withdrew from the tournament field on Friday. His status...
OKLAHOMA STATE
HollywoodLife

Steph Curry’s Toddler Son Canon, 3, Can Dribble 2 Balls At The Same Time, Just Like His Dad

Like father, like son! Steph Curry’s son Canon showed off his basketball skills in an adorable video shared by his mom Ayesha on Tuesday, June 14. The three-year-old might follow in his dad’s footsteps into the NBA. It’s clear he’s already putting in the practice, as he dribbled two balls at home in the extra cute video. The two-ball dribble is a staple of Steph’s warm-up routine, and the 34-year-old baller can regularly be seen working on his handling skills before games.
NBA
The Spun

Brooks Koepka Had Brutally Honest Message For Media Today

Brooks Koepka is done taking questions about LIV Golf. The 32-year-old lashed out at the media for asking questions about LIV Golf during the week of the U.S. Open. “I think it kind of sucks, too, y’all are throwing this black cloud over the U.S. Open,” Koepka said, via NESN.com. “I mean, it’s one of my favorite events, and, I don’t know why you guys keep doing that. But the more legs you give it, the more you keep talking about it.”
GOLF
The Spun

Jon Rahm Announces Decision On His Golf Future

World No. 2 Jon Rahm has made a clear commitment for his golf future, saying his "heart is with the PGA Tour." Like nearly every top player in golf, Rahm was no doubt approached by the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational series as it tried to build its new tour. While...
GOLF
ABC News

ABC News

697K+
Followers
159K+
Post
383M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy