Eastville Point Beach, for those who do not know, is located right off the bridge connecting Vineyard Haven with Oak Bluffs, in Oak Bluffs. This five-plus-acre property, waterfront on two sides, was the site of the Mary Guerin Inn back in the ’60s. It extends along the jetty that divides Vineyard Haven and Oak Bluffs out into the harbor, a very prime location. It is an extremely valuable piece of beach real estate. This spring it resembled an abandoned industrial park. The part owned by the county is being used as an industrial storage site by the Lynch highway contractors, and the very small parking lot owned by the town of Oak Bluffs is an abandoned pothole center. One description that suits it well over the past 20 years is “abandoned and forgotten.”

OAK BLUFFS, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO