NWS: Dewpoint in Cincy hits 80 degrees for first time in 11 years

By Felicia Jordan
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 2 days ago
It's officially the muggiest day Cincinnati has seen in over a decade.

On Monday, the National Weather Service said the dewpoint in Cincinnati reached 80 degrees for the first time in 11 years. The dewpoint helps to determine what it feels like outside; the higher the dewpoint, the muggier it feels outside.

Monday is only the seventh day on record that has seen an 80 degree dewpoint in Cincinnati, the NWS said.

"The record at the site, for those curious, is 82 degrees Fahrenheit on July 17, 1943," read a tweet from the agency.

Because of the excessive heat Cincinnati will endure this week, the region is under an Excessive Heat Warning from noon on Tuesday until 9 p.m. that night.

All of the Tri-State is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10 p.m. Monday night.

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

