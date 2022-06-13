Conway police investigate distribution of same antisemitic materials found in Surfside Beach

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police are investigating the distribution of antisemitic materials to residents in the city.

Surfside Beach confirmed to News13 the materials passed out in Conway are the same materials that were found in Surfside Beach over the weekend.

One image shows Disney board members and each one has a Star of David on their forehead. The flyer reads “Every single aspect of Disney child grooming is Jewish.”

Police were called to Laurel Street for the materials, according to a police report obtained by News13. Bags containing the flyers and uncooked rice were left at homes on the street as well as Elm Street.

Another flyer criticizes the Anti-Defamation league, an anti-hate organization founded in 1913.

In a Facebook post Sunday afternoon , Surfside Beach police referred to it as “shameful acts” and said officers have been going around town trying to remove the literature from peoples’ yards.

Anyone with information about the materials should contact either the Conway Police Department of Surfside Beach Police Department.

