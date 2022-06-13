ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deerfield, NY

Rides, Treats and Family Fun Return to Central New York This Weekend

By Kaylin
 3 days ago
It's basically summer here in Central New York, right? And what's summer without the different festivals and fairs we have in the area? One of the big events is coming back, with rides and treats and family fun - so pull out your calendar. The Deerfield Volunteer Fire Department...

Big Frog 104

Dough or Die: Utica Man Quits Day Job to Pursue Bagel Passion

There's a new player in Utica's bagel game. Wakin' Bagel is the brainchild of Patrick Carney, a lifelong Utica resident who's baked for more than half his life. But a shoulder injury during his time doing hardwood flooring gave him the chance to pursue his hobby full-time. He's a former...
mylittlefalls.com

No room at the Inn

The Little Falls Harbor was packed on Wednesday night, with thirteen boats tied up alongside each other, and one that couldn’t find a spot, tied up just south of the wall. According to the locals, they’ve never seen three boats tied up side by side.
WZOZ 103.1

New York State Fair New Show Announcement! This One Rocks!

Do you love the the music that came out in the 1980's as much as I do? Van Halen! Journey! Bon Jovi and a ton of other bands had some of their greatest success in that decade. At the same time some bands got knocked around for being a "hair band". You had to have some credibility if you were going to survive to 80's as a Rock band.
MUSIC
Big Frog 104

You Should Be at Turning Stone for This Huge Country Concert

You should be at Turning Stone Resort Casino for this huge country concert. Cole Swindell will bring his 'Back Down To The Bar' tour to Turning Stone Event Center on Friday, November 11, 2022, at 7:30 PM, for his only show in Upstate New York. Up-and-coming country artist Ashley Cooke will join Swindell for the show.
golfcourseindustry.com

Sanford Ferris selected to renovate upstate New York course

Sanford Ferris Golf Course Design has been selected to renovate historic Cavalry Club in Manlius, New York. Course architect David Ferris returns home to the Dick Wilson/Joe Lee design where he learned to play golf and will bring back much of the course architects' original design philosophies. Construction begins early July.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Big Frog 104

Polly Helps Transform Old Hamilton Train Depot Into Place of Health & Beauty

We saved the best for last. The final 'Let's Get Started' took us to an old train depot in Hamilton, New York that is getting a third-generation makeover. Russell Ray bought the old train depot when he came home to Hamilton from World War II. He transformed it into Ray's Wayside, a home decor store with furniture, flooring, and paint.
Big Frog 104

Big Frog 104

