PARRIS ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - Our First Alert Weather team has been alerting us to the dangers of prolonged heat exposure, and this week, it got the best of some future Marines. Monday, several recruits had to stop training because of the way they felt in the heat. One of them was treated at Beaufort Memorial Hospital for what was classified as a “heat injury”.

PARRIS ISLAND, SC ・ 17 HOURS AGO