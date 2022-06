UPDATE: More frequent bridge lifts but Columbia River levees are not threatened by high water level.Record rainfall over the past few days has water levels rising in area rivers and, coupled with the snowmelt, has officials concerned about possible flooding. Multnomah County warned motorists to expect traffic delays this week for more frequent bridge lifts on the Willamette River. The county maintains three bridges that need to be lifted for river traffic — the Broadway, Burnside, and Hawthorne bridges. They are currently staffed around the clock due to high river levels. There is no threat to the levees alone the...

PORTLAND, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO