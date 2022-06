When planning a trip to Las Vegas with your pets, it is important to find a hotel that is pet-friendly. In addition to Las Vegas hotels on the strip, consider Las Vegas Marriott’s Rendezvous. Non-gaming, this hotel has huge suites with balconies. The hotel features an outdoor pool and an indoor spa. Guests with pets are welcome to stay at this resort if the dog weighs less than 40 pounds. Pets are welcome in the spa and on the grounds, and there is a relief area outside near valet parking.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO