BRISTOL – The City has launched a new app, "Community Connect" which makes it easier for first responders to assist residents during emergency situations. The app, which is voluntary to sign-up for, allows residents to create a profile with information about their household to assist first responders. They can include information about their family, home, pets and other details which would be accessible to public safety agencies at the time of dispatch. This data is secure and would only be used for the purpose of assisting residents during emergency situations.

BRISTOL, CT ・ 5 HOURS AGO