Cleveland, OH

Man hospitalized after Edgewater Park shooting

By Jordan Unger
 2 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Police are investigating after a man was shot in Edgewater Park Monday afternoon.

According to investigators, Cleveland Metroparks Police were called to the park around 2 p.m. about a woman shooting a man in the north parking lot.

Based on preliminary information, investigators say the man and woman, who have known each other for a long time, arrived at the parking lot together. Police believe they got into an argument and the woman shot the man in the left shoulder before leaving in a vehicle.

2 victims identified in Garfield Heights home explosion

The man was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center.

Police are now working on confirming the suspect’s identity.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Comments / 3

J M C
2d ago

Let me quess she didn't need a concealed permit here and didnt need one and you know this is going to happen more now just to make the news with everyone carrying a firearm. A very bad idea Ohio.

Reply
4
 

