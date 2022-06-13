Man hospitalized after Edgewater Park shooting

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Police are investigating after a man was shot in Edgewater Park Monday afternoon.

According to investigators, Cleveland Metroparks Police were called to the park around 2 p.m. about a woman shooting a man in the north parking lot.

Based on preliminary information, investigators say the man and woman, who have known each other for a long time, arrived at the parking lot together. Police believe they got into an argument and the woman shot the man in the left shoulder before leaving in a vehicle.

The man was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center.

Police are now working on confirming the suspect’s identity.

The shooting remains under investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.