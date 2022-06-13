ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Texas, Texas A&M baseball teams advance to College World Series

By Chad Washington
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YqaxM_0g9XAMiG00

Both Texas and Texas A&M have punched their respective tickets to Omaha as the Aggie and Longhorn baseball teams won their super regional series to advance to the College World Series.

Texas will make a second straight CWS appearance and record 38th overall after getting out to a big lead early and routing East Carolina 11-1 to win the series 2-1. Ivan Melendez hit his nation-best 32nd homer and Tristan Stevens pitched six strong innings for the Longhorns.

The Longhorns, with a record of will face Notre Dame in their first game of the CWS. The Irish upset No. 1-seeded Tennessee in the super regionals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13MqqX_0g9XAMiG00
Texas A&M pitcher Jacob Palisch (33) and catcher Troy Claunch (12) celebrate after the final out against Louisville during an NCAA college baseball super regional tournament game Saturday, June 11, 2022, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Meanwhile on Saturday, Dylan Rock drove in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly in the top of the seventh inning and No. 5 overall seed Texas A&M beat 12th-seeded Louisville 4-3 to win the College Station Super Regional and become the first team to earn a berth in the College World Series. Texas A&M (42-18) is heading to its seventh CWS looking for its first championship.

Ole Miss, Oklahoma and Arkansas have also advanced to the CWS.

The final two CWS spots will be filled Monday when Connecticut plays No. 2 Stanford and Auburn meets No. 3 Oregon State in Game 3s. The CWS begins Friday in Omaha, Nebraska.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanBuzz

A New Texas A&M Tradition? How Pringles Propelled Aggie Baseball to Omaha

Texas A&M’s baseball team has a chip on its shoulder…and a chip in the dugout. While a potent offense has been a constant all season at College Station’s Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park, there’s been another constant every game: Pringles. Yes, like the curvy, salty snack in the cylindrical containers. The Aggies have rallied this season behind the chips and earned a trip to the College World Series in Omaha, marking the seventh time in program history and third time since 2000 they’ve reached college baseball’s premier tournament.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
WacoTrib.com

Costco opening new store just 95 miles from Waco

Costco Wholesale is putting the finishing touches on its southern College Station location along State Highway 6 and is now hiring employees before the store’s opening on Aug. 4. “It’s really exciting to see how excited the community is to have us and we’re just as excited to be...
WACO, TX
kwhi.com

NEW PRINCIPAL AT SOMERVILLE HIGH SCHOOL

Somerville ISD has named a new high school principal. The Somerville School Board voted last week to hire Philip Salazar for the position, after accepting the resignation of previous high school principal Derron Robinson. Salazar comes to Somerville as he starts his 18th year in education, which includes over 10...
SOMERVILLE, TX
KWTX

West Texas murder suspect arrested in Central Texas

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - A man wanted for murder in Lubbock has been arrested in Falls County. Darius Johnson was arrested at the Marlin Police Dept. late Tuesday afternoon, according to Marlin Police Chief James Hommel. “He came up to the PD to talk, and we had a warrant on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
State
Tennessee State
Local
Texas College Sports
City
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
College Sports
State
Texas State
City
Louisville, NE
College Station, TX
College Sports
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Nebraska State
City
College Station, TX
Local
Nebraska College Sports
Local
Texas Sports
College Station, TX
Sports
City
Auburn, NE
State
Connecticut State
City
Omaha, TX
Omaha, NE
Sports
KBTX.com

Missing Bryan woman found safe

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County authorities searching for a Bryan woman who went missing on June 12 say she has been safely located. Holly Bowe, 32, was last seen Sunday evening in the 1800 block of Sandy Point Road.
BRYAN, TX
KWTX

Argument in Marlin leads to shooting; one wounded

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities in Falls County are investigating a shooting that left an individual with non-life threatening injuries. Investigators said two individuals got into an argument that escalated into a shooting that left a man wounded near Walker and Capps. The wounded man was transported by ambulance to...
MARLIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M#Ncaa Baseball#College Baseball#Aggie#The College World Series#Cws#Notre Dame#Irish#Stanford
KBTX.com

Brazos Valley celebrates Pride Month with community picnic

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -June is Pride Month and it’s a time for the LGBTQ+ community to come together and celebrate the freedom to be themselves. It’s also an opportunity to raise awareness of current issues facing the community. Nearly 300 people gathered at the KinderHill Brew Lab in...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Another life lost on Highway 6 between Bryan and Hearne

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Another person has died on a stretch of Highway 6 between Bryan and Hearne that has claimed multiple lives over the last several years. The latest fatality occurred Saturday night near Lakeside Grocery and Sadberry Road in Roberson County. Details are limited but DPS troopers...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dan Patrick Calls for Investigation Into Texan Prison Escapee Murder Case

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick issued a statement Tuesday in which he requested a Texas Ranger investigation into a murder case in which an escaped inmate killed a family of five. The June 2 murder followed the escape of a convicted capital murderer from a prison bus. The inmate eluded capture for 21 days and brutally murdered a grandfather, Mark Collins, and his four grandsons in their Leon County cabin.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
KWTX

Central Texas woman gets probation after impaling ex-boyfriend with steak knife during fight

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Leon County woman who threw a steak knife that impaled the back of her former boyfriend’s leg last year was placed on felony probation Wednesday. Jurors in Waco’s 19th State District Court deliberated about an hour before rejecting prosecutors’ pleas for prison time and recommending that Judge Thomas West place Eden Victoria Orndorff on probation for 10 years and fine her $3,000.
WACO, TX
kwhi.com

TWO ARRESTED, THIRD STILL AT LARGE AFTER TRAFFIC STOP

Two Austin men were arrested and a third is still at large after a traffic stop Saturday morning. Brenham Police report that Saturday morning at 8:35, Officers initiated a traffic stop near the 2600 block of Schulte Boulevard. Upon stop, the front passenger of the vehicle fled on foot and still remains at large. An investigation was conducted and the driver, Jose Martinez, 19 of Austin, and the rear seat passenger, Evys Garcia, 51 of Austin, were taken into custody. Evys was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance. Jose was charged with Possession of Marijuana less than 2 OZ, Tampering with a Government Record, 2 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Money Laundering of between $2,500 and $30,000, and Human Trafficking.
AUSTIN, TX
kwhi.com

HOME NEAR GAY HILL DESTROYED IN FIRE

A Washington County home is a total loss after a fire Tuesday afternoon. Firefighters were called out shortly before 2 p.m. to a structure fire in the 1100 block of Luedemann Lane, in the Gay Hill area. According to Gay Hill Volunteer Fire Chief Curtis Rodenbeck, units arrived to find...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

PRISON BUS BREAKS DOWN ON I-45

Law enforcement is assisting TDCJ on I-45 northbound at FM 830 after a transport bus broke down. DPS and Conroe Police will remain on the scene until a replacement bus arrives to transfer the prisioners.
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy