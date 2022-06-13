ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Potent Heat Pummels Carolinas

By James Scott
wccbcharlotte.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpring still officially has a week left in its tank, but the dog days of summer are already here. Areas along and south of I-85 are soaring into the upper 90s this Monday afternoon, the hottest we’ve been so...

www.wccbcharlotte.com

WCNC

The extreme summer heat can impact your car

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We’re continuing to deal with the extreme heat and the hot weather can take a toll on your car. Some drivers are ending up at mechanic shops like the Auto Shop of the Carolinas with heat-related problems. “The more I drive, the more I use...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Dangerous Heat: Heat Advisory and Excessive Heat Watch Issued

High pressure will lock in extreme temperatures across the region this week. A heat wave will cause temperatures will climb near the triple digits beginning Monday – challenging daily temperature records through mid-week. This heat wave will bring not only record highs but temperatures not seen in the region in more than half a decade. The last time Charlotte reached 100 degrees was June 26, 2015.
CHARLOTTE, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

“No Swimming” Advisory Issued For Cove On Lake Norman

CORNELIUS, N.C. — A “No Swimming” advisory was issued for a portion of a cove on Lake Norman Thursday following a discharge of sewage. The advisory was issued after an estimated 600 gallons of untreated sewage was discharged from a damaged pipe on Meta Road in Cornelius to a cove on Lake Norman.
CORNELIUS, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Crews Let Fire Burn On Lake Norman Island

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Huntersville Fire says an island fire on Lake Norman is still ablaze after a thunderstorm came through the area Tuesday sparking the flames. Multiple agencies responded to the fire on Lynch Island, off Henry Lane, near marker R2 & grid H21 (aka Hammock Beach) around 9 p.m. Monday night.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Lake Norman Island Fire Put Out By Storm

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Huntersville Fire says an island fire on Lake Norman is no longer ablaze after a thunderstorm came through the area Tuesday. Multiple agencies responded to the fire on Lynch Island, off Henry Lane, near marker R2 & grid H21 (aka Hammock Beach) around 9 p.m. Monday night.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Fireworks, Festivals, And Fun things To Do On 4th Of July Weekend

CHARLOTTE – Get ready! WCCB Charlotte’s CW is bringing you all the deets on how to celebrate the Fourth of July. It’s the time of year when fire flowers bloom and boom. Some of us live for the crackles, others prefer the whistles, my personal favorite is that place of silence in between a lit firework right before the boom, the anticipation in the calm before the storm. Whatever your favorite part is we’ve got you covered!
CHARLOTTE, NC
#Carolinas
WBTV

How to keep air-conditioning costs low as the heat ramps up

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The upcoming week will be the hottest of the year thus far, and could even break records. The heat index could feel hotter than 100 degrees on multiple days this week, with temperatures soaring into the high 90s. With the rising temperatures comes the need to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Healthy Headlines: National Migraine And Headache Awareness Month

CHARLOTTE, NC — Thirty-nine million Americans suffer from migraines – an ailment we are going to explore today because it’s National Headache and Migraine Awareness Month. Here to talk about migraines in this week’s Healthy Headlines segment: Dr. Megan Donnelly, a women’s neurologist at Novant Health Neurology...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

Mooresville family trapped in Montana as flooding rages

Kathleen Saunders left Mooresville last Thursday and flew to Rapid City, South Dakota, for a multi-day road trip across the American West. With her husband, daughter, and in-laws, they were going on a trip to help her mother-in-law make progress on one of her life goals: visiting all 50 states. They drove to South Dakota, North Dakota and then they ventured into Montana.
MOORESVILLE, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Alexander, Avery, Buncombe, Burke, Cabarrus, Caldwell, Catawba by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 06:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 07:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Alexander; Avery; Buncombe; Burke; Cabarrus; Caldwell; Catawba; Cleveland; Gaston; Iredell; Lincoln; McDowell; Mecklenburg; Mitchell; Rowan; Rutherford; Yancey The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Catawba County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Northeastern Rutherford County in western North Carolina Alexander County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Mitchell County in western North Carolina Lincoln County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Yancey County in western North Carolina Gaston County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Western Cabarrus County in the Piedmont of North Carolina McDowell County in western North Carolina Southern Iredell County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Caldwell County in western North Carolina Avery County in western North Carolina Northeastern Buncombe County in western North Carolina Mecklenburg County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Northern Cleveland County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Southwestern Rowan County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Burke County in western North Carolina * Until 745 AM EDT. * At 655 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Erwin to 12 miles north of Morganton to 4 miles southwest of Kannapolis, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Uptown Charlotte, Huntersville, Kannapolis, Hickory, Downtown Concord, Statesville, Lenoir, Morganton, Newton and Lincolnton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
Axios Charlotte

2022 Home of the Year: Custom English country manor on Lake Norman

Home of the Year is proudly presented by The Redbud Group at Keller Williams SouthPark, creating great experiences. Find your own dream home and browse Charlotte listings by neighborhood. This year’s winner is a shining example of form meets function: it’s visually striking, and it’s clear the Lake Norman home is built around how its family really lives. You […] The post 2022 Home of the Year: Custom English country manor on Lake Norman appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

What A Day of Swimming at Carrigan Farms in North Carolina Looks Like

This past weekend my significant other, our friend, and I decided to visit Carrigan Farms and experience their swimming quarry. After you read my full review, you are going to want to visit this Summer for some must-needed fun. About the Quarry. Carrigan Farms Swimming Quarry is only thirty minutes...
MOORESVILLE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Charlotte Monster Jam Tickets On-Sale Now

CHARLOTTE, NC (News Release) – This. Is. Monster Jam™! The most action-packed motorsports experience for families in the world today returns to Charlotte for an adrenaline-charged weekend at Spectrum Center on July 16-17. Celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, Monster Jam ® features world-class athletes locked in intense competitions of speed and skill.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE.org

12-year-old seriously injured from Camp Thunderbird zip line fall

A 12-year-old girl at YMCA’s Camp Thunderbird near Charlotte was seriously injured last week after falling from the camp’s zipline. The YMCA says the camper received “responsive medical care” from the YMCA and Atrium staff and was then taken to the hospital. The accident happened on June 7.
CHARLOTTE, NC

