Boston, MA

'I don't believe I struggle with anything basketball related': Nets' Kevin Durant denies struggling vs. Celtics during latest NBA Twitter debate

By Gilbert McGregor
Sporting News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt might be the offseason for the Nets, but Kevin Durant's Twitter fingers are in midseason Finals form. On any given day, there's a chance that Durant will engage in conversation with Twitter users, from media members to superfans and the valued personalities that make up NBA Twitter. Late Sunday night...

