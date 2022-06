ALTON - There are plenty of things the Alton River Dragons can be pleased about after an 8-4 start. One of them, however, is not the way the league set the schedule up at the beginning of the season, something of which manager Darrell Handelsman certainly isn't a fan. Alton, in its second season in the 16-team Prospect League, began last season playing just three games before having a day off. Their inaugural opener slated for May 27, 2021 against the Catfish was rained out, so they started their season on May 28 against the Terre Haute REX, played three games and then had the ensuing Monday off.

ALTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO