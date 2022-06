PLYMOUTH – A road rage incident on Monday led to a man pulling out a firearm in front of a young child, according to police. Police said the incident occurred when a man driving a “burnt” orange Dodge Ram pickup truck made a restricted turn on Route 6, also known as Main Street, nearly striking another motorist. The motorist who was nearly hit yelled at the driver of the pickup truck, who police allege then pulled out a black handgun that was described as a “Glock 45.”

PLYMOUTH, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO