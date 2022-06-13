ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Parts of Central Ohio under Excessive Heat Warning Tuesday

By WSYX Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It will be a hot week in Central Ohio. Much of the area has been upgraded to an Excessive Heat Warning for Tuesday from noon to 9 p.m. Temperatures will be in the 90s...

NBC4 Columbus

How to keep your house cool during record high heat

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Many homeowners across central Ohio are enduring record-high heat along with power outages. “We’re averaging 12 to 24 hour response time,” said Todd Shepherd, heating and cooling manager with Waterworks. Since early this morning, Shepherd has gone from house to house inspecting air conditioning units. He said with the high heat […]
ENVIRONMENT
NBC4 Columbus

Three-alarm fire in northwest Columbus

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Two firefighters are being treated for heat exposure after battling a fire at a Dublin apartment complex Wednesday afternoon. https://nbc4i.co/3O1sx55.
DUBLIN, OH
10TV

Woman who needs power to keep her breathing at night concerned about outages

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Many people across central Ohio are still without power. But for one woman, that means she could stop breathing at night. AEP Ohio said power might not be restored until Thursday for many who live in Central Ohio. This comes after severe storms Monday night led to power outages as well as the need to intentionally turn off power for more than 120,000 customers due to the extreme heat on Tuesday.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

AEP rep explains widespread power outages

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — AEP Ohio is planning to work around the clock until power for their customers is restored, according to a company spokesperson. “When big storms come through, it’s all hands on deck and we will work 24-7 until this thing is completed,” said Tom Kratt, Vice President of Distribution for AEP. Kratt […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

AEP officials face questions over power outages, restoration efforts

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Officials with AEP Ohio apologized for the inconvenience of forcibly removing thousands of customers from the electrical grid, but the power company said it was necessary to prevent further damage and longer sustained power outages. During a news conference Wednesday morning, AEP officials said a combination...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Storms to bring end to excessive heat in Columbus area

Another hot evening ahead as temps were the hottest of the year today in the middle 90s. It did feel a bit less terrible today, as the humidity was lower, giving us heat index values generally in the 100-105° range. Still bad, but about 10 degrees better than yesterday. Tonight expect a few clouds with temps falling into the lower 80s by midnight.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One way to beat the heat: Rent a backyard pool

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio is facing another dangerously hot day, with daytime highs in the middle 90s that feel like 105-110°. The heat will continue Thursday with temperatures in the low 90s, and in the middle 80s Friday. Monday evening storms and Tuesday’s heat also caused widespread power outages across central Ohio, with […]
COLUMBUS, OH
iheart.com

Power outages across area

AEP Ohio reports that many customers impacted by widespread power outages may not have their electricity restored until late tomorrow or even early Friday. Locally, there are still some 2000 customers who are without power, mostly across southern Ross County and into Pike County. The energy company blames the situation on a combination of Monday night's storms and a system overload due to the extreme heat. Company officials report that power to those in Chillicothe affected should be back no later than noon Friday, and Hillsboro by the end of the day today. AEP says they've been forced to intentionally take some customers offline to protect the system and reduce the risk of longer widespread outages. For the latest updates, click on this link: AEPOhio.com/OutageMap.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

When will AEP restore your power?

When will AEP restore your power? FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3OjlAMG. NBC4 Midday Thousands of people still without power. All Major League Soccer matches coming to Apple TV …. Cooling centers open around central Ohio during heat …. She claimed Columbus police targeted her. A jury …. ‘Grillin and Chillin’ making drinks...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Dog shelter needs ice donations during power outage

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The power outage has caused a major need for ice at the Franklin County Dog Shelter. To keep the dogs cool, they are giving them ice chips and they are asking the public for bags of ice donations. There are currently 151 dogs housed at the shelter and the heat is […]
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Dublin opening cooling station due to heat

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The City of Dublin will open its cooling station as the area is under an Excessive Heat Warning. The cooling station is located at the Dublin Community Recreation Center at 5600 Post Road. It will be open from 5:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, June...
DUBLIN, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Aquatic Adventures Ohio announces July closing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Aquatic Adventures Ohio in Hilliard will close next month, making way for new leadership. The aquatic portion of the business – swimming lessons, lane rental and open swimming – will close July 2, with buyer Katie Murphy taking over dive operations beginning July 5. “Katie has a passion for diving and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

Severe Storm risk update for Ohio & West Virginia

Wheeling, W.Va (WTRF) – The Storm Prediction Center has updated the risk for severe weather across our region. An Enhanced Risk for severe weather has been issued for our entire region tonight and tomorrow morning. An Enhanced Risk is a three out of five on the severe weather scale. This is due to showers and […]
OHIO STATE
WKYC

Thousands without power after overnight storms: See which counties are hit hardest

RICHLAND COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — Thousands of people are waking up without electricity throughout Ohio due to overnight storms that moved through the state. Richland and Ashland counties are the two hardest-hit counties when it comes to power outages in Northeast Ohio, according to FirstEnergy. The company reported more than 55,000 power outages statewide as of 5:20 a.m.

