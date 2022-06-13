Pat Summitt Foundation holding day of giving on the coach’s 70th birthday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In honor of Pat Summitt’s 70th birthday, the Pat Summitt Foundation will hold a day of giving on June 14.

On Facebook and Instagram @webackpat, several special guests will be sharing birthday messages and there will be trivia about the legendary coach. In addition, there will be a special message on Rock on the University of Tennessee campus, and Whimsy Cookie in Knoxville will be selling special We Back Pat cookies to benefit the foundation. People are also asked to donate online at www.patsummitt.org/donate, with a goal to raise $70,000 for the Pat Summitt Foundation.

“This year would have been a big year for Coach Summitt. She would be turning 70 years old, and she would have just found out she would be the first woman to be inducted into the coaching category for the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Hall of Fame . What better way to honor her life and legacy than to raise money for her foundation and help those battling Alzheimer’s disease,” said Morgan Vance, director of advancement for the Pat Summitt Foundation.

The money raised will be used to support programs and services that benefit patients and caregivers battling Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. The Pat Summitt Foundation has awarded over $3 million to support nonprofits working to advance research, provide care and support and raise awareness about the disease.

Summitt, who passed away in 2016, was the head coach of the Lady Vol basketball team for 38 years, leading the program to eight NCAA championships, 32 SEC Championships, and was the first coach in the NCAA to reach 1,000 career wins. She retired in 2012 after revealing her diagnosis of early-onset dementia, Alzheimer’s type in 2011.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.