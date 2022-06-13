ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas medical marijuana industry earns over $22 million in sales for May

 2 days ago
ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration (ADFA) reports that 102,710 pounds of medical marijuana was sold so far since 2019. In May, medical marijuana patients spent $22.45 million at Arkansas's 38 dispensaries totaling 3,917 pounds. “Through the first five months of 2022, an average...

