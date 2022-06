Ole Miss is headed back to Omaha for the College World Series for the first time since the 2014 season. “It’s the pinnacle of college baseball, it’s the mountain top and what everybody strives for at the beginning of the year,” head coach Mike Bianco said on Tuesday to the media. “I don’t think it has ever changed in 70 years of the College World Series.”

OXFORD, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO