Raleigh residents, Red Cross give tips on how they’re beating this week’s high heat

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With heat advisories Monday and Tuesday, a lot of people were getting outside earlier in the day before it got hot.

A CBS 17 crew saw people at Lake Johnson Park on Monday with plenty of water on hand and wearing loose-fitting and light clothing, that is recommended when it warms up.

Raleigh resident Debbie Kennedy was out early Monday to kayak and enjoy the outdoors because she didn’t want to be out when the triple-digit heat kicked in.

“I didn’t know if I was going to be able to walk today because of the heat, but I think I’ll put the kayak away, walk around the lake, then probably lay low after that,” Kennedy said.

Additionally, the Red Cross is offering several tips to keep people safe in excessive heat.

Hot cars can be deadly. Never leave children or pets in your vehicle. The inside temperature of the car can quickly reach 120 degrees. Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids and avoid drinks with caffeine or alcohol. Check on family, friends and neighbors who do not have air conditioning, who spend much of their time alone, or who are more likely to be affected by the heat. If you don’t have air conditioning, seek relief from the heat during the warmest part of the day in places such as schools, libraries, theaters, malls, etc. Avoid extreme temperature changes. Wear loose-fitting, lightweight, light-colored clothing. Avoid dark colors because they absorb the sun’s rays. Slow down, stay indoors and avoid strenuous exercise during the hottest part of the day. Postpone outdoor games and activities. Take frequent breaks and use a buddy system when working outdoors. Check on animals frequently to ensure that they are not suffering from the heat. Make sure they have plenty of cool water and shade.

