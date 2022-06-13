This Nike Blazer Low Jumbo Is Clad In Shades Of Red And Pink

The Nike Air Max 90 debuted 32 years ago, but it’s arguably as popular now as it’s ever been. Recently, Tinker Hatfield’s once top-of-the-line performance runner appeared in a lifestyle-oriented desert camouflage style. While far from being the first time a military garb-reminiscent arrangement lands on the visible Air-cushioned proposition, the latest offering takes a refreshing all-over approach to the look. Sole units keep things simple in an off-white makeup, allowing for the iconic Air Max sneaker to steal the spotlight with its canvas upper covered in shades of brown. TPU components along the tongue and at the heel deliver some contrast to their surroundings, but don’t detract too much from the desert-informed color palette.

APPAREL ・ 8 DAYS AGO