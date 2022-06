At 00:00 hours on the early morning of June 15th, Excel High School located on G St was reportedly broken into by a group of youths. District C-6 and K-9 units arrived on scene to discover boxes of thai food on the front steps that the students had eaten before breaking and entering. Police attempted to catch the suspects but they were able to escape, and no injuries occurred.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO