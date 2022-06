Most of this story is probably pure hooey. Or maybe not. Maybe the self-styled, Mississippi-born witch who sold powders and potions in a French Quarter shop in the 1970s really did find a metaphysical portal into another reality. And maybe that portal is now located under an odd wooden bed in a small apartment that’s attached to a retail property that’s currently on the market for $1.2 million.

NEW ORLEANS, LA