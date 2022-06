The U.S. men’s national team is very much searching for its go-to goalscorer, but for Haji Wright, Tuesday’s muddy 1-1 draw with El Salvador didn’t do much to advance his cause. Wright—on fire with Antalyaspor in Turkey and having scored in his USMNT debut against Morocco earlier this month— started up top at Estadio Cuscátlan, a move Gregg Berhalter said in the build-up was due to it being the more valuable CONCACAF Nations League game in this window from an analysis perspective. However, trailing 1-0 and having had few real looks as a team in the first half, Berhalter substituted Wright at...

MLS ・ 1 DAY AGO